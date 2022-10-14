PD: Man dead after traffic pole falls on him

BUCKEYE — Buckeye police say a man is dead after a traffic pole fell on him Thursday night near Broadway and Miller roads.
The man was working to unload the pole that was to be installed when it fell, according to a tweet by the police department.
BPD is on scene a fatal accident near Broadway/Miller where an adult male working to unload a traffic pole to be installed at the location was killed when the pole fell on him. Intersection is shut down to all traffic. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uP9T86kmcW— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 14, 2022
The intersection is shut down to all traffic.
There is no estimated time for the intersection to reopen.
It is unknown what caused the pole to fall.