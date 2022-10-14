Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsBuckeye News

Actions

PD: Man dead after traffic pole falls on him

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 10.02.40 PM.png
AIR15
Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 10.02.40 PM.png
Posted at 10:06 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 01:06:43-04

BUCKEYE — Buckeye police say a man is dead after a traffic pole fell on him Thursday night near Broadway and Miller roads.

The man was working to unload the pole that was to be installed when it fell, according to a tweet by the police department.

The intersection is shut down to all traffic.

There is no estimated time for the intersection to reopen.

It is unknown what caused the pole to fall.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!