PD: Man dead after traffic pole falls on him

BUCKEYE — Buckeye police say a man is dead after a traffic pole fell on him Thursday night near Broadway and Miller roads.

The man was working to unload the pole that was to be installed when it fell, according to a tweet by the police department.

BPD is on scene a fatal accident near Broadway/Miller where an adult male working to unload a traffic pole to be installed at the location was killed when the pole fell on him. Intersection is shut down to all traffic. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/uP9T86kmcW — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) October 14, 2022

The intersection is shut down to all traffic.

There is no estimated time for the intersection to reopen.

It is unknown what caused the pole to fall.