Three-year-old taken to a hospital after being hit by pickup truck

Buckeye police say a three-year-old girl has been taken to a hospital after she was reportedly hit by a pickup truck.

Officials say it happened near Apache Road and Mobile Lane, south of Broadway Road.

According to police, a family was outside of the home when a relative was in the truck preparing to leave. The young girl ran in front of the truck as it was driving away.

Officials have not released the extent of her injuries but say the girl was awake and crying when fire crews arrived.

This is an ongoing investigation.