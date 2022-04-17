Watch
Brush fire breaks out near Gillespie Dam in Buckeye Valley area

Buckeye Valley Fire District
Posted at 4:04 PM, Apr 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-17 19:04:11-04

ARLINGTON, AZ — Crews are battling a brush fire that broke out near Gillespie Dam in the Buckeye Valley area Saturday night.

The fire began sometime after 11 p.m. Saturday night, near Old U.S. 80 and the Gillespie Dam, which is located south of Buckeye Valley.

As of Sunday morning, the fire was 36 acres in size and is 50% contained, according to officials.

Crews from the Buckeye Valley Fire District, City of Buckeye, and the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority responded to help with the blaze.

No damage was reported to the bridge and no traffic restrictions have been implemented on Old U.S. 80.

It is not clear how the brush fire started.

