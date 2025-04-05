War veteran arrested, accused of threatening to kill people at West Valley Islamic Center

AVONDALE, AZ — A war veteran was arrested last week after allegedly threatening to kill Muslims at a West Valley center of worship.

According to police documents, officers were called to the West Valley Islamic Center on March 24 for a man who was reportedly making statements about intentions to harm Muslims.

The man, identified by police as Michael Hanson, 37, said he was watching the film “American Sniper” when he decided to look for the nearest Muslim center “as a ‘show of force.’”

Hanson, who appeared to be intoxicated, was seen heckling worshippers before leaving in a Lyft vehicle. A short time later, officers found Hanson had returned to the center and was attempting to hide near a dumpster.

He also reportedly threatened to bomb the Islamic center, but took back his statements during conversations with detectives, whom he also reportedly aimed threats at during the interview process.

Officers learned that Hanson has had previous contacts with the Goodyear Police Department and the Veterans Affairs Hospital. He is an Iraq War veteran and reportedly suffers from PTSD and other mental issues, according to police.

Hanson reportedly said his actions and feelings were brought back up while watching the “American Sniper” film, noting that it was a PTSD “trigger” for him, according to police.

Officials located multiple pieces of evidence on his phone illustrating his hate for Muslims and intent to harm others.

He was arrested at a mental health facility days later and booked into jail on multiple charges, including making a terroristic threat and disorderly conduct.