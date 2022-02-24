Watch
Two juveniles shot, one killed in Avondale near Dysart and Buckeye roads

Posted at 8:31 AM, Feb 24, 2022
AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are investigating a shooting that left one juvenile dead and another injured.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police officers were called to the area of Dysart and Buckeye roads for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they attempted to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved in the shooting.

However, the driver did not stop and officers pursued the vehicle. The vehicle eventually came to a stop near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street and four people got out and tried to run away, officials said.

They were all captured and arrested. Their names and charges against them haven't been announced.

Two juvenile victims were taken to a hospital where one of them died. Their names and ages haven't been released by police.

