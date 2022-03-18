Thousands of pills, drugs and money found in Avondale home

AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a large amount of money and drugs were seized from a home Thursday.

Officials say a search warrant was executed at a home near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road on March 17, resulting in the notable seizure.

More than two pounds of methamphetamines, more than 36 pounds of marijuana, and 5,000 M30 pills, believed to contain fentanyl, were found at the home.

In addition, a handgun and more than $24,000 were also taken from the home.

Police say they started investigating the home last month after receiving tips about possible drug sales.

The investigation led to the seizure and arrest of Gary Gomez, Jr. who police say appeared to be distributing methamphetamines, fentanyl, and marijuana.

This is one of several notable drug seizures publicized by law enforcement in Arizona as of late.

A traffic stop on I-10 near Marana last week led troopers to 36 pounds of fentanyl pills.

A recent Phoenix drug bust led to the discovery of 1,092 M30 pills, 15 guns, meth, fentanyl powder, Xanax bars, other drugs, and nearly $10,000 in cash.