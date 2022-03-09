Watch
Phoenix PD drug bust results in seizure of M30 pills, Xanax bars, 15 guns, more

Posted at 8:08 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 10:08:21-05

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has announced a drug bust resulting in the arrest of a possible drug dealer.

Officials announced a suspect was arrested during an investigation and thousands of pills, guns, and other items were seized.

The suspect hasn't been identified by police. ABC15 has requested additional information, including when and where this took place.

Officials say the following items were found and confiscated:

-1,092 M30 pills
-15 guns
-79 grams of meth
-14.5 grams of fentanyl powder
-27.3 grams of shrooms
-40 Xanax bars
-$9,148.00 cash

