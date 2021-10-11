Suspect who attacked deputy tried to escape during earlier arrest

The suspect accused of attacking a Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputy inside a substation and escaping this weekend also fled from officers while handcuffed during an arrest earlier this year, records show.

ABC15 obtained records showing Clinton Hurley was arrested for stealing an all-terrain vehicle on May 9.

“During questioning (Hurley) attempted to escape while in handcuffs,” according to an officer’s account in jail booking documents. “The subject was apprehended and placed back into the patrol vehicle with no further incident.”

For the May incident, Hurley was charged with two felonies: Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation; and Escape in the Second Degree.

He was released on a $500 bond.

A bench warrant was issued in September after Hurley failed to appear.

Hurley has a previous conviction for child molestation, records show. He was released from state prison in December 2020 after completing a 10-year sentence.

On Monday, Sheriff Paul Penzone said the deputy who Hurley attacked will not survive. Deputy Juan Miguel Ruiz never regained consciousness and remains on life support so his organs can be donated.

Contact ABC15 Investigator Dave Biscobing at Dave@ABC15.com.