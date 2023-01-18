Phoenix Chinese Week prepares for first Lunar New Year festival since pandemic

AVONDALE, AZ — A big holiday is coming up for most East Asian countries. Lunar New Year is on Sunday and there will be many festivities coming up over the next few weekends.

The Phoenix Chinese Week organization is prepping for its 33rd Annual Culture and Cuisine Festival at Steele Indian School Park this weekend, the first time the organization held it at this location.

Some East Asian countries, including China, Vietnam, and South Korea, follow the lunar calendar.

Sunday marks the start of a new year, and in the Chinese zodiac signs, it’s the year of the rabbit, which represents hope, prosperity, and peace.

“It’s considered the luckiest of the zodiac animals,” said Eva Li, the president of Phoenix Chinese Week.

Li said the festival will have plenty of food and different performances, including the traditional lion dance and a dragon dance.

Students from the Chinese Dragon Dance Team at West Point High have been practicing twice a week for their performance this weekend.

“I’ve learned how to work as a team with people. I used to struggle with that, but not much anymore,” said student Login Carreon of joining the team.

“Really exciting. I’m honestly really happy I’m going to be part of this,” said student Valeria Iniles, of performing in the Lunar New Year festival.

Li tells ABC15 this is the first time they held the festival in person since the pandemic hit. The festival will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park.

“It’s a chance for us to bring the Chinese culture to everyone to learn. We’re Chinese American, at the same time, we’d like to remember our roots,” Li said.