One detained after shooting near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road

Injuries are currently unknown, suspect detained
Posted at 2:28 PM, Nov 19, 2022
AVONDALE, AZ — One person has been detained after a shooting near Avondale Boulevard and McDowell Road Saturday afternoon.

Officials have not said if anyone has been injured.

Avondale police ask for the public to avoid McDowell Road between 111th to 119th avenues and Avondale Boulevard from McDowell Road to Encanto Street.

Crews at the scene see multiple crashed vehicles. Police have not confirmed if the crashes are connected to this shooting.

ABC15 is working to gather more information.

