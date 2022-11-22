New details in Avondale shooting spree, victim's family speaks

ABC15 has learned new details in the shooting spree in Avondale over the weekend that left one person dead, and several others hurt.

ABC15 obtained court paperwork on Monday which explains how this all started.

Family and friends of 34-year-old Gabriel Sotelo continue honoring their loved one who was seemingly killed at random.

A memorial outside of his barber studio in Glendale continues to grow as ABC15 learns more about the moments leading up to his tragic death.

"My heart is broken. My son is gone and he's not coming back and every day I have to realize that," says Shelly Sotelo, Gabriel Sotelo's mother.

Family tells ABC15 Gabriel Sotelo would always put his family first. He was a son, a husband and a father of four with another on the way.

"I have to make sure his kids are loved, and they know that I'm there and I'm not going to leave them," says Gabriel's mother.

Shelly Sotelo says her son Gabriel was on his way to meet up with his best friend when he got caught in the middle of the shooting spree, that spanned more than a mile, starting near I-10 and Avondale Boulevard.

"That man took his life that day," says Gabriel's mother.

According to court documents, a driver told Avondale police that he was exiting the freeway and pulling up to a traffic light when he noticed the suspect, Raymond Pipkin, in the car next to him staring.

Police say the driver asked Raymond if 'they were good' and Raymond apparently responded, "we are now" and then fired into his car. From there, they drive off in a chase.

Moments later, police say Raymond made a Dodge Charger his next target. Gabriel was the driver of that car.

"I cry all the time and it's a pain that's never going away," says Gabriel's mother.

Gabriel's family tells us his 14-year-old nephew was in the passenger seat. Court paperwork states he was shot in the cheek and underwent surgery. Several others were hurt in car crashes that happened during the chaos.

Gabriel's family has received support from all over the community as he was a skilled barber for nearly 15 years.

"It was more than just haircuts; it was sitting down having those conversations about life," says Ryan Peete, friend.

That support means most to the family during this difficult time.

"The cards and the notes and things they have to say about him, make a mother's heart happy and joyful because he was loved," says Gabriel's mother.

Raymond remains in custody.

Investigators asked him what he would say to Gabriel's family and his response was, he would tell them that he takes full responsibility and accountability for his actions.

Family and friends have set up fundraisers to help the Sotelo family.