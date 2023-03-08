Man recovering after being bitten by Avondale PD K9

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is recovering after getting bit several times by an Avondale Police Department K9.

According to police, a man and his wife were cleaning their travel trailer in front of their Goodyear home.

The man, identified as Rogelio Jacquez, told police the K-9 took two to three steps towards him and then lunged toward the man's face.

“When I took a step back the dog just lunged at me,” said Jacquez.

He told ABC15, he and the dog wrestled until Jacquez’s wife got a broom and tried to pry the dog’s mouth off of her husband.

“He grabbed this finger and when he grabbed this finger I unleashed a big scream,” said Jacquez.

Those screams were caught on a nearby neighbor’s camera.

“I have lacerations, said Jacquez. “I have a puncture wound.”

Two days later Jacquez’s hands and arms are badly injured. As a welder, he said he needs his hands to make a living.

“It turns out that the gate just didn’t latch properly and typically they do have a lock on it,” said Communications Officer with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control Kim Powell. “They weren’t aware that obviously it wasn’t latched.”

Powell said that’s how K9 Rico was able to escape from his handler's nearby home.

Because they believe this was an accident, at this time MCACC doesn’t believe they’ll be pursuing charges.

“Officer Rico did not have any other bites incidents on his record, and he is a working dog,” said Powell. “So all of those things will play into what happens next.”

Since the five-year K9 veteran was up to date on his vaccines, ABC15 was told he’s now in home quarantine.

“I wish it never happened to me, but what can you do you got to heal and get better little by little,” said Jcquez.

That’s his focus as he waits to get more information from police.

Jacquez created an online fundraiser to help his family of five while he heals.