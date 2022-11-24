Friend speaks out after Valley college student among 4 killed in Idaho

Xana Kernodle's spirit is captured in new photos shared with ABC15 by her friend Elizabeth Scarlett.

Elizabeth spoke about their friendship recently in a vigil held at Boise State University, where she goes to school.

"She is a part of my friend group and can never be replaced. I feel a void in my heart that is truly unable to be filled," said Elizabeth Scarlett, Xana's friend.

Elizabeth spent her first year of college at the University of Idaho, alongside Xana, before transferring.

"Any time we were out, you could see her living her best life. She always had a smile on her face, and she was always dancing," said Elizabeth.

Moscow police, along with other assisting agencies, provided an update Wednesday on their investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.

We know Xana, a Valley native, was with her boyfriend Ethan at a fraternity party that night before returning home.

They were stabbed to death in their beds, likely while sleeping. The other two victims were killed the same way inside the same home.

As the community grows impatient in the search for a killer, police in Idaho are now vocalizing their efforts.

They have collected more than 100 pieces of evidence and have taken over 4,000 photos with multiple 3D scans of the scene. They've also processed more than 1,000 tips and completed over 150 interviews.

"I know we won't be defined by tragedy but how we respond to it. We mourn the loss of these beautiful young people, and we will relentlessly pursue justice on their behalf," said Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer.

Police also announced that law enforcement presence will be heavy following the holiday break.

Xana's friends are hoping their messages of love and support are reaching all of the families.

"My heart is broken for all four of the victims and for the families and close friends. I am so sad, and I pray we get closure in the coming days... and I know the memories and lives of Ethan, Xana, Maddie and Kaylee will always be celebrated and remembered," added Elizabeth.

