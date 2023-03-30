Avondale superintendent explains chronic student absence solutions

AVONDALE, AZ — A staggering number of students in Arizona are chronically absent from school.

Chronically absent means a student has missed at least 18 days in a school year.

But chronic absences are not happening in the Avondale Elementary School District where the superintendent, Dr. Betsy Hargrove, is leaning into her staff members across the district for ideas and feedback.

Dr. Hargrove tells ABC15, "So no matter what the set of circumstances are, Avondale takes a look at wherever our data is, how we want to improve it, develop a short cycle of improvement, try it, see what the results are, and then grow from there. We apply that system, that improvement science system to just about everything we do here in Avondale. And the results are outstanding.”

Desert Thunder School was just honored with a $50,000 Founders Award from the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET).

"Desert Thunder's strong system of teacher leadership and support empowers educators and students to grow at high levels," said NIET Founder Lowell Milken. "A focus on student-led learning prepares all Eagles to 'soar' academically and become responsible, confident and independent thinkers - skills critical to navigating learning and life. We commend Dr. Ryan LoMonaco and his staff, as well as the leadership under Superintendent Dr. Betsy Hargrove, for making educator effectiveness a priority."

Founder's Award recipients like Desert Thunder School are selected by NIET based on several factors, including its efforts to make instructional excellence the cornerstone of school improvement, plans for regular professional learning focused on real-time needs of teachers and students, creating a culture of collaboration and reflection, and leveraging teacher leaders to drive student growth.

Dr. Hargrove tells ABC15 the key to her district’s success is making sure kids come to school and helping the community focus on a well-devised system aimed at excellence. That means staff members, parents, children, and community leaders.

"We apply that improvement science system to just about everything we do here in Avondale and the results are outstanding," said Dr. Hargrove.