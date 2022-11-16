Avondale native among four University of Idaho students found dead

20-year-old Xana Kernodle, an Avondale native, is one of four University of Idaho students found dead inside a home near campus.

"It's just hard to imagine Xana being around anybody that could be this brutal. It's just, that's not the kind of person she attracted so I just... I don't think we'll ever wrap our heads around this," says Todd McLean, former gymnastics coach.

Todd McLean was Xana's former gymnastics coach of six years.

They met shortly after her family moved to Post Falls, Idaho, where Xana made quite the impression.

"She came in and joined our team class and of course, she had that nervous look on her face because she didn't know anybody. But, by the end of that class, that Arizona sun shined through that amazing smile that she always had," says Todd.

Todd's daughter, Sydney, was a teammate of Xana's, and competed together.

"She started at like level three and the next season, jumped up to like level 6 - in a year. So, she was really, really talented," says Sydney McLean.

They also became the best of friends, spending all their free time together.

"She thought we were going to become Instagram famous, starting an Instagram page: Xana and Sydney," says Sydney.

As they got older, they grew apart but always stayed in touch.

Now, Sydney is left missing their bond more than ever.

"I teach girls' gymnastics now, like me and Xana competed, and now like, I watch the girls in the gym and seeing this happen... like last night, I was a mess because I just watch like their relationships too and it's just like watching me and Xana... and just like how I feel for them too, that they grow up in a world like this - it's just scary," says Sydney.

To the McLean family, Xana will always be remembered as the positive and talented girl from Arizona who left a mark on their hearts.

"Just such an amazing relationship with such a great kid and I just, I can't believe this has happened," says Todd.