Avondale massage therapist accused of groping teen girl

AVONDALE, AZ — An Avondale massage therapist has been arrested for allegedly groping a teen girl.

Police arrested Peter Omar Martinez on Wednesday after conducting an interview with the victim.

According to a police report, on December 22, Martinez groped a 16-year-old girl while at Buff Boi Athletics located on Fairway Drive in Avondale.

The victim reported she was alone when she was led into a private room by Martinez who then locked the door and asked her to undress. She claimed he instructed her to lie down, started performing a recovery session, and that's when the groping allegedly happened.

After Martinez was arrested he corroborated the statements from the victim saying he performed a professional recovery session on the victim which required him to rub her chest area.

Martinez stated he felt bad and his actions have consequences and were very inappropriate, however, he later stated he believes his actions were within the scope of his profession.

The owner of the gym told investigators that Martinez had only been training with high school-aged clients and has never been seen with an adult client.

Police have not said if they believe there to be any other victims.

Martinez is facing charges for sexual abuse.