AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police say a young boy was hit and killed by a car near 107th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Saturday evening.

Officials say the boy was struck on the street and was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

According to officials, the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

No other information was released on the crash.

The child was believed to be 2 or 3 years old.

The investigation is being handled by Avondale police.