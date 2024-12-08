Watch Now
Apartment fire near 83rd and Glendale Avenues displaces 20 people

One dog also reportedly died in the fire
GLENDALE, AZ — Twenty people are out of their homes Sunday after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the West Valley.

Rural Metro Fire officials say they were called to the fire near 83rd and Glendale Avenues.

When they arrived, they found multiple units impacted by a fire in the building.

All people were evacuated safely from the building, along with four dogs.

Officials say one dog died in the fire.

Twenty adults have been displaced because of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but is under investigation.

