Woman's body found at the scene of a house fire, deadly shooting of a man in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say a woman's body was found at the scene of a deadly shooting involving US Marshals and a related house fire.

The incident happened on July 18 near Rural Road and Southern Avenue.

Officials say Marshals were attempting to apprehend a fugitive wanted by the Chandler Police Department on warrants for burglary, trafficking in stolen property, and felony flight. The individual also had an active probation violation warrant from Maricopa County.

A police presence with SWAT teams could be seen in a neighborhood surrounding a house earlier in the afternoon.

At some point, US Marshals were involved in a shooting that officials say resulted in death. Officials say 35-year-old Matthew Walsh was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Walsh was wanted by Chandler police on warrants for burglary, trafficking in stolen property, felony flight, and had an active probation violation warrant in Maricopa County.

On Tuesday, Tempe police say a woman's body was also found inside the home during their follow up investigation into the fire. The woman's identity has not been released.

Police have not provided additional details on how the woman died.

AIR 15

No members of law enforcement were injured during the incident.