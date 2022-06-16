Woman dies in forklift accident in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A woman is dead after a forklift accident in Tempe.

It happened at United Southwest Components, located near McClintock Drive and Broadway Road at about 4:30 Thursday morning. Tempe police say the woman, who was in her late 20's, was dead when they arrived.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of the accident at approximately 4:30 a.m. on our job site in Tempe involving a forklift and resulting in the fatality of one of our employees. We are working closely with the authorities to investigate to help determine what occurred," United Southwest Components officials said in a statement. "We send our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and coworkers."

Authorities say the woman was a certified forklift operator and was in compliance with all safety measures. They are calling it a "tragic accident."

The woman's identity has not been released.

