Water main break leads to road closures, damage to homes in Tempe neighborhood

TEMPE, AZ — A water main break in Tempe left residents with a huge mess of mud and damage on Wednesday.

ABC15 was at the scene near 13th Street and Hardy Drive where crews were working to fix the leak.

Reporter Christine Stanwood spoke with one resident who showed us the damage inside his home, including damage to what he says were newly installed floors.

The homeowner expects repairs could take several months.

Tempe Police is assisting with street closures in the area of Hardy Dr and 13th St for a water main break. Please consider Roosevelt St as an alternate route.

The City of Tempe is already on scene and actively working on this as well. pic.twitter.com/9h8zR8Nc4m — Tempe Police Department (@TempePolice) August 21, 2024

The extent of damage throughout the neighborhood has not yet been determined.

Officials did not immediately disclose further information about the water main break.