Water main break leads to road closures, damage to homes in Tempe neighborhood

A water main break led to flooded roads and homes in a neighborhood in Tempe early Wednesday morning, leaving residents with a huge mess.
TEMPE, AZ — A water main break in Tempe left residents with a huge mess of mud and damage on Wednesday.

ABC15 was at the scene near 13th Street and Hardy Drive where crews were working to fix the leak.

Reporter Christine Stanwood spoke with one resident who showed us the damage inside his home, including damage to what he says were newly installed floors.

The homeowner expects repairs could take several months.

The extent of damage throughout the neighborhood has not yet been determined.

Officials did not immediately disclose further information about the water main break.

