Vote to help Tempe-based non-profit for kids with congenital heart disease

TEMPE, AZ — It's a place where kids can forget about what's going on in their lives and just be kids.

Nick and Kelly Children's Heart Fund is a Tempe-based non-profit that helps kids and families deal with congenital heart disease.

In the summer, they sponsor "Heart Camp" in Prescott — a place where kids ages 7-17 can go and forget about their treatments or what's going on in their lives - which many say is the best medicine of all.

"It makes all the difference in the world and it really helps them to feel normal, loved, and accepted," explains Kelley Bonowski, a nurse practitioner and medical director for Nick & Kelly Children's Heart Fund.

And now, the group needs you to take action and vote to support them and earn a $100,000 grant from the Nascar Foundation.

The deadline to vote is 5 p.m. Wednesday. If you'd like to vote, click here.