VIDEO: Driver flees after hitting Tempe patrol vehicle

Police continue to search for the driver
Tempe police say officers found a man slumped over at the wheel near Scottsdale Road and Playa de Norte Drive on Tuesday. Officers approached the man, the driver put his vehicle and rammed into a patrol car and later fleeing the area.
TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say they are searching for a man who fled the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon after hitting a patrol car.

Officials say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. near Scottsdale Road and Playa De Norte Drive.

Officers attempted to contact the man, roll the window down and open the door. According to police, the driver "put his vehicle in drive and rammed the marked patrol vehicle in front of him, as well as the vehicle behind him."

Police tased the driver, but he drove off.

Officers suffered minor injuries, according to Tempe police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

