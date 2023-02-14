TikTok videos raise questions about Tempe police actions

A video of Tempe police officers went viral on TikTok over Super Bowl weekend, and now some are questioning whether the officers' tactics were too heavy-handed.

In one video viewed by more than two million people, officers are seen having one man detained on the street. Then, an officer is seen rushing toward the sidewalk where he twice shoves a bystander standing inside a patio area contained by a railing. The officer is heard swearing and telling the man, still on the other side of the railing, to get back.

In another video, an officer's knee appears to pin the head or neck of a man being handcuffed.

In a third video, two officers hold the same man by his handcuffed arms and drag him into the street.

All three videos were taken near the intersection of Mill Avenue and 5th Street. A bar on the same corner, Varsity Tavern, drew large crowds Friday night for a performance by Kodak Black.

ABC15 sent the TikTok videos to the Tempe Police Department asking for an explanation, and a spokesperson responded by saying "professional standards" are reviewing the footage.