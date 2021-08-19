Thousands return to Arizona State University for first day of class

TEMPE, AZ — Thursday was the first day back to class for thousands of students at Arizona State University.

The university says over 77,000 students will be attending classes on campus this year. This year's freshmen class is also the largest in university history, with more than 14,300 first-year students.

Classes are being held in-person this semester, with only select courses being held virtually. The university is asking that students self-report exposure to COVID-19. If a student has to quarantine, they say accommodations will be made to attend class remotely.

There are signs telling students where face coverings are required, including classrooms, labs, shuttles, and anywhere physical distancing isn't possible.

There is also free COVID-19 testing and vaccines available for students on campus.

More about ASU's policies can be found here.

