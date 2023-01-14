Tempe students preparing to perform in national mariachi showcase

Several years ago, Scott Glasser had no background or experience in mariachi music. Now, the program and band he's built from the ground up is gearing up to perform at a national mariachi showcase.

“About five or six years ago, my principal came up to me and said, 'The superintendent really wants a mariachi program here. So will you be that person to start it?'” Glasser said. “And I had no background whatsoever but I went to this wonderful conference in Las Vegas and they gave me really a crash course in all the mariachi instruments in the repertoire.”

Glasser took that crash course and built the mariachi program at Marcos De Niza High School. He quickly learned mariachi isn’t only about music, it’s about a celebration of culture.

“It started on farms and ranches and it was just people getting together and jamming and there were some dancers. And so it really it's become more of this concertized genre but it really it goes back to community all the time and about family,” says Glasser.

Six years later, the advanced ensemble has an opportunity of a lifetime — to present at The American String Teacher’s Association Conference in Florida and then take a master class with Mariachi Cobre. Mariachi Cobre is Disney’s own Mariachi band that also performed the music for the movie Coco.

“Yeah, it's definitely something that's been on the back of my mind a little heavy,” says senior trumpet player Cristian Rubio. “But as long as I love what I'm doing and I'm doing what I love, then I think I should be able to go through it fine.”

“When Mr. Glasser I told us the news, I think I sat in shock for a solid two minutes. I was astounded,” says Alisanna Soliz.

Amazingly, most of these students have played together for years. While that has helped in coordinating their sound, it’s also formed a special bond, as they consider each other family.

Micaela Ozuna explains “We all have been playing together since sixth grade. So, I feel like it's cool that we all get to go together and experience it together. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

For some, it’s the first time they’ve ever left Arizona.

“I've never even flown on a plane before," says Rubio. “But I am an adrenaline junkie, so it should be fun.”

Making this trip even more memorable, the group is bringing pride to Marcos De Niza and their culture through mariachi music.

“When I think of this class, I think of us as a family. I think it's so important to give them this opportunity. They work so hard on a daily basis and to be able to share that with them is rewarding enough. It’s not just being able to say we presented at a national conference but going together and making music together is the real prize,” says Glasser.

The program has an online fundraiser set up to help the students to Florida.

The band is also hosting a benefit concert on Saturday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 each and all proceeds will go toward travel costs.