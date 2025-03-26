Tempe students check out mobile science lab with hands-on STEM learning

TEMPE, AZ — 'Abbott Elementary' and the Curiosity Cube are teaming up to help give Valley kids a hands-on STEM experience.

Tempe was among several cities across the United States and Canada that were chosen to check out the mobile science lab.

The solar-powered Curiosity Cube was opened at Carminati Elementary School on Tuesday with interactive lessons involving science experiments, artificial intelligence, and other educational gadgets.

It’s all part of a commitment to get more students involved in STEM and into STEM-related careers in the future.