Tempe retirement facility celebrates LGBTQ community

TEMPE — A senior living facility in the Valley celebrates its members of the LGBTQ+ community.

It’s called Friendship Village, in part, because inside of this retirement community in Tempe, there are no strangers.

”I’m happy, happy, happy,” said resident James Lauck.

Lauck hasn’t always felt that way. For much of his life, the now 78-year-old felt a little like a stranger when growing up.

”I knew there was something different,” he said. Growing up, he compared himself to other boys around him.

Lauck served our country in the Navy, then made a living working at a nuclear power plant. For most of his professional life, he never disclosed to others that he is gay.

“[I felt] lesser of a man. I would have loved to have come out, [but] the threat of losing all my jobs and potential employment,” he said.

Chris Collins, the catering manager, shared he didn’t come out until his late 30s.

He says he once lost a job because his then-employer didn’t want a gay food service director.

”I hid because people said this was a choice. It’s not a choice. When people say it’s going to go away, it doesn’t just go away,” he said.

Both Collins and Lauck spent much of their lives looking for acceptance. Part of that was found in this retirement community.

Executive director Cole Marvin says that acceptance may be hard to find in some senior living communities, but they make it a point to welcome all.

”It’s not something we just do in June, to be honest, it’s an all-year-round thing, in the spirit of inclusivity,” said Marvin.

Lauck acknowledges the LGBTQ+ community has come a long way, but there’s still progress to be made. He hopes to one day to see a member of his community in the highest political office.

”I’m looking forward to it, whether I see that day, I don’t know,” said Lauck.