Tempe Promise Program aims to remove barriers to higher education 

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe is partnering with Rio Salado College to help adult learners achieve their higher education goals in the city with the launch of the new Tempe Promise program.

The program gives financial support to residents in Tempe with demonstrated financial need to attend Rio Salado College.

Eligible students will get money to help cover what's considered "last dollar" tuition and fee expenses, which means any amount remaining after federal financial aid is applied to your balance. They can also get a $500 a semester stipend to help with non-direct expenses related to returning to school, such as transportation and childcare costs.

The program is part of the City of Tempe's effort to hit its goal of Achieve65 by the year 2030, which would mean having 65% of Tempe residents age 25 or older with a degree or post-secondary credential.

"We know there's multiple ways to affect poverty," said Tempe Community Health and Human Services Director Tim Burch. "You build affordable housing, but livable wage jobs are the biggest piece of that, and we think this is a pathway to help our young families achieve that."

Tempe residents who meet the following criteria are eligible for Tempe Promise:



Is a resident of Tempe when applying who qualifies for Arizona/Maricopa County resident tuition, registration and fees at Rio Salado, and who plans to attend the college in the Spring 2025 term.

Has an income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI)

Is a United States citizen or legal resident of the United States

Demonstrates financial need as shown on the FAFSA application and any supporting documentation as needed by Rio Salado

Is at least 25 years old when applying and has not earned a postsecondary degree

Declares a certificate or degree program and is enrolled in at least one credit-bearing course

You can apply by April 21 at this website.

Learn more about Tempe Promise here.