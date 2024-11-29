Watch Now
Tempe PD investigating double shooting near Priest Drive and Washington Street

Washington Street and Priest Drive apartment shooting
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are investigating a shooting that left a man and a woman injured.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Tempe police officers responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex near Priest Drive and Washington Street.

When officers arrived they located two shooting victims, a man and a woman. They were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police say.

No other details have been provided.

