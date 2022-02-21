Police looking for man who pepper sprayed shoppers at Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police are searching for a man who reportedly pepper sprayed a group of shoppers Monday morning at Tempe Marketplace.

At about 10:45 a.m. Monday, Tempe police responded to the shopping center for reports of a man harassing people.

Police say the man, who was wearing all black, released pepper spray on people near him and then ran away from the area.

Tempe Fire crews responded to the scene to treat several people. An ABC15 crew at the scene saw a large fire department presence outside a Michael's store, though it's unclear exactly where the incident occurred.

Police are searching the area for the suspect involved.

The investigation remains ongoing.