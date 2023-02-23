Tempe park could be renamed to honor activist Michelle Brooks-Totress

TEMPE, AZ — The city of Tempe is renaming some streets and parks after learning their original names have ties to the KKK.

A special committee proposed honoring pioneers and activists through the renaming process.

Possibly taking the place of Redden Park is Michelle Brooks-Totress Park.

“My mother was just an amazing individual, just radiated love,” said Renis Totress, the daughter of Michelle Brooks-Totress.

Brooks-Totress was described by her daughter and her sister, Yolanda Potter, as someone who never stopped giving.

“That’s who she is, just an act of service herself,” said Totress.

The local activist was essential to bringing the Juneteenth celebration to Tempe.

“She wanted the community to realize that people of color have contributed to the growth and success of the city of Tempe,” said Potter.

Brooks-Totress also fought for equality and helped to add The Crown Act to a city ordinance.

“If you wear your hair naturally, if you wear your hair in braids, if you have relaxed hair like my hair is, you can't be discriminated against or denied promotional opportunities,” said Potter.

After achieving so much in 60 years, the local activist suddenly passed away last year after fighting Valley Fever.

“We are just trying to pick up where she left off, so really just reminding her grandkids of the work she did and the things that she taught us all,” said Totress.

Michelle Brooks-Totress will soon be a name that will be repeated by many here in the Valley if Tempe City Council approves the change on March 2.

Her family told ABC15 they hope park visitors will be inspired by seeing the name on the sign.

“I hope that people just remember Michelle is not a well-known name. She's not a former celebrity but she is just a person that decided I want to do something to make things better for my family and better for others in the community.”

Looking at the current sign, the family said they are grateful for the proposed changes.

Totress told ABC15 she’s already planning to bring her kids to the park.

“I can just hear it now. 'Can we go to Grandma's park?'” said Totress. “'Yep, let's come on down.' It will definitely be something we are doing often.”