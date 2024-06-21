Tempe officers involved in shooting near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police officers were involved in a shooting overnight, according to the department.

Officers say one person is in custody and no officers were hurt during the incident.

The incident started before midnight while officers were working a street-racing operation known as Operation Street Sweep. Officers reportedly saw a vehicle driving recklessly and violating traffic laws, so they conducted a traffic stop near Mill Avenue and Rio Salado Parkway.

While officers were attempting to make contact with the driver, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and rammed the patrol car. At that point, police say two of three officers fired their duty weapons, striking the driver.

The driver, identified as a man around 30 years old, reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot and took off from the scene. He was taken into custody a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials say this is the first shooting involving the Tempe Police Department in 2024.