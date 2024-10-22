Watch Now
Tempe man arrested for alleged online threats toward Trump Jr., Charlie Kirk

Trump Jr. and Kirk were in Tempe last week for a Turning Point USA political rally
Election 2024 Trump
TEMPE — A Tempe man has been arrested for allegedly making online threats toward Donald Trump Jr. and Charlie Kirk. They were in Tempe last week for a political rally.

On Thursday, Tempe police arrested 24-year-old Daniel Ashpes. Detectives were notified of threatening messages sent in response to an automated mass messaging system asking for an RSVP to the Turning Point USA rally at a Tempe hotel.

An investigation was launched and detectives developed probable cause to arrest Ashpes the same day. During an interview with him, he reportedly admitted to sending the messages.

The context of the messages was not provided by the Tempe Police Department.

He was booked into the Tempe City Jail on misdemeanor charges including, threatening to cause physical injury to another person and using a phone to threaten or intimidate.

