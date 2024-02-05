Tempe hotel employees go out on strike over working conditions

TEMPE, AZ — A group of Tempe hotel workers walked out of the job and took to the picket lines last week and over the weekend.

Those workers at Hyatt Tempe Mission Palms are filing a federal unfair labor practice charge against their employer, citing threats and intimidation.

"They wanted to intimidate me, intimidate us because we're out here trying to stand up for ourselves,” said David Borg.

The Unite Here Local 11 union provided ABC15 a copy of their complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, where they allege a hotel manager threatened workers after they pushed to improve working conditions.

They also claim management unlawfully suspended Borg for protected union activity, called police on him and at one point physically seized him through security guards.

"We shouldn't be treated like machines, we should be treated like human beings with basic respect," said Borg.

ABC15 reached out to Hyatt Tempe Mission Palms for comment. Director of Operations Colin Walsh released this statement: "Our purpose is to care for people so they can be their best. Our colleagues are the heart of our business, and their safety and well-being are always a top priority. We have a long history of cooperation with the union that represents our colleagues, UNITE HERE Local 11. We respect our colleagues' rights to voice their opinions."

The union, however, says it was only after the NLRB got involved that they were recognized by the hotel in 2015.

"Any time we bring up any kind of issue, they avoid it, they sweep it under the rug. It's only whenever we get together and do things like this that they have no choice but to hear us," said Borg.

A board investigation and ruling will decide what happens next.