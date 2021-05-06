Tempe hosts Care Fair at Escalante Park: Signs at Tempe park offer help to those in need

TEMPE, AZ — The need for housing, job help, and counseling has grown throughout the pandemic. That is why the Tempe Community Council is providing some much-needed resources at city parks throughout the month of May.

Every year, the group holds a Care Fair highlighting different non-profits throughout the Valley. Because of COVID-19, they created a self-guided story walk instead.

About 20 signs are set up throughout Escalante Park providing resources for affordable housing, homelessness, aging, domestic violence victims, education, and more.

Board Chair of Tempe Community Council Tammy Reed says it’s an effort to reach communities that may not know where to turn.

“We can’t assume everyone has phones or is going to have access to websites,” Reed said. “So for us, actually getting out in the parks was a way to maybe reach that population.”

Signs will also soon be on display at other parks throughout Tempe.

To learn more about the Tempe Community Council, click here.