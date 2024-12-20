Tempe Fire Department captain dies from rare cancer battle

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Fire Department is mourning one of their own after losing a battle with cancer.

Tempe officials announced the death of 39-year-old Fire Captain Scott Leatham who died from a rare cancer Thursday night.

Captain Leatham is survived by his wife Ashley and children 15-year-old Kaden and 12-year-old Kali.

Officials say full honors will be extended through his service which has not yet been announced.

Leatham was hired by the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department in February 2013 and was promoted to captain paramedic in February 2022. He was a technical rescue technician, SWAT medic, and a member of the dive team.