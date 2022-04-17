Teenage Arizona State University student dies after being found unresponsive in fitness center

TEMPE, AZ — An Arizona State University student has died after being found unresponsive in the Sun Devil Fitness Center Saturday night.

Officials were first called to the fitness center located on Arizona State University's Tempe campus around 7:20 p.m. for a report of an injured person, according to the ASU Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located the student, identified by police as 19-year-old Bryan Andrew, unresponsive in the pool area and took over CPR efforts.

Andrew was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Officials say Andrew was swimming laps prior to police arrival.

It is unclear what led up to the incident, but officials say that no foul play is suspected.