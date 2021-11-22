Suspect sought after man injured in shooting near Kyrene and Guadalupe roads

TEMPE, AZ — Maricopa County sheriff deputies are searching for a suspect after a man was shot near Kyrene and Guadalupe roads Sunday.

At about 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting near the area.

Deputies arrived on scene and learned there was an altercation between two men and one reportedly shot the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MCSO says the suspect remains at large. A suspect description was not provided.

No other details were released.

The incident is under investigation.