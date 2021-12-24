Some Valley shoppers still hunting for gifts ahead of Christmas

TEMPE, AZ — Shoppers across the Valley spent time on Thursday getting last minute gifts before Christmas weekend.

Eva Sekayumptewa and her family came down from the Hopi Reservation in northern Arizona to shop at Tempe Marketplace and spend time with family.

"We’re excited to shop,” Sekayumptewa told ABC15.

The choices are limited in the remote area.

“We have to travel an hour and a half just to get to a Walmart,” she said.

Shopper Mike Dupuis was visiting from Nebraska and still had a lot of shopping to do.

“I got a lot of family out here that I need to buy for. Brothers and sisters, mom and dad, grandparents,” he said.

Bobbi Savary and Chris Yeaman were searching for gifts after just getting back from a trip to visit family in New York.

“You can only fit so much on the plane when you come back,” Yeaman said.

But no matter what they end up with, Sekayumptewa said the real present is being able to be together.

“We just lost some family members for different reasons and so we haven’t been out. We haven’t shopped and we realize how important family is.”