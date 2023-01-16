Rock 'n' Roll runners endure wet, rainy race

TEMPE — Several thousand people took to the rainy streets in Tempe Sunday, running in their first big race in 2023.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series organizers tell ABC15 roughly 9,000 people registered to run on Sunday, enduring the steady rain in the course.

“It was our last mile, there was a giant hill. I died on it,” Jeff Si, a 10K runner, said while laughing.

Runners tell ABC15 the rain was steady for the most part. There were pockets of areas that had more rain than others throughout the race.

“I feel like the incline, that’s when it started raining sideways, and I was like, ‘Man!’” James Ahkuoi said.

For a marathon in Arizona, it may be unusual to see so many ponchos and jackets. Some even ran with an umbrella.

Even through the cold, wet, rainy weather, their determination of finishing the race did not waver.

“I came in the desert to run in warm weather and sunshine disappointing, but it’s not going to hold me back,” said Korryn Vail, another runner.

While many were not too fond of all the rain, friends Becky Hirsch and Julia Guzman said they enjoyed it.

“Honestly, I feel like it was super exhilarating. It got my adrenaline running,” Guzman said.

“It pumped me up, but it got a little cold towards the end though, especially now that we’re out standing,” Hirsch added.