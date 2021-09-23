Retired Tempe detective dies from West Nile virus

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department has announced the passing of a retired police detective.

Detective Nathan Ryberg passed away after contracting the West Nile virus.

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of retired Detective Nathan Ryberg. Nathan had been in a medically induced coma since September 11th after contracting the West Nile Virus. Rest In Peace. https://t.co/cGX54KUuwz pic.twitter.com/jFM4RCI0JS — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) September 23, 2021

RELATED: Preventing West Nile virus following a wet 2021 monsoon

According to a GoFundMe account, he was in a medically induced coma since September 11th while fighting the virus and Encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain.

He and his wife of 37 years Lori were remarkable people.

Throughout their marriage they fostered more than 30 children and adopted seven of them, all with special needs, according to the GoFundMe page.

Health officials in Arizona are warning residents of a record high season for the West Nile virus following the wetter monsoon.

RELATED: Scottsdale man dies after suffering from West Nile virus

As of last week the state has seen 123 cases and four deaths due to the virus, which transmits through mosquito bites, according to ADHS.

The elderly community and those with weakened immune systems are more prone to neuroinvasive diseases that can be fatal when infected with West Nile, while most others who are infected don’t usually show symptoms.