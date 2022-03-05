Public memorial to go up in Tempe to honor COVID-19 victims

TEMPE — A public memorial is going up in Tempe to honor those who have died from COVID-19.

The Covid Memorial Quilt started as a 7th grade community action project in California to help provide a way for families to heal after losing someone from COVID-19.

The quilts show faces, stories and pictures of those who have died throughout the pandemic.

NEW: the Covid Memorial Quilt is going up at the @az_heritage in Tempe.



Each quilt has 25 faces, and names of those we’ve lost to #covid19



In total, there will be 24 panels to show 600 faces of those we’ve lost.



As we’re living history, these will be a piece of history pic.twitter.com/FmXjOrb3Yo — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) March 4, 2022

The Arizona Heritage Center will open an exhibit on Monday for COVID Memorial Day, the second year that a date is being used to recognized those who have died from COVID-19.

At least 600 stories will be shared on the 24 quilts that will be hung in the center from March 7th to the Summer of 2023.

The opening of the exhibit and a COVID memorial events will be open to the public on Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Speakers at the event include Will Humble, the Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, Leezie Kim with Fox Restaurant Concepts, and Raymond Embry with Embry Health.

Marked by COVID has been trying to dedicate the first Monday March as the official Covid Memorial Day for over a year.