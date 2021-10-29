Pollack Cinemas in Tempe announces December reopening date

TEMPE, AZ — Lights, camera, action!

The movies will soon return to Pollack Cinemas in Tempe, with some major upgrades.

The discount movie theater near McClintock Drive and Elliot Road closed on March 17, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we now know it is expected to reopen on December 10. At least when it first opens, the movie theater will only be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"Pollack Cinemas is undergoing an amazing remodel," the theater wrote in a recent online post. "Everything from upgraded seats, an incredible snacking experience with a new concession area, and high tech arcade/memorabilia area."

The theater has been posting progress photos on social media during the renovation.

The movie theater is a community staple in the area known for showing second-run films, essentially the blockbusters a few weeks after they've been released at the major theaters, like AMC, Harkins, Cinemark, and Regal.

Instead of $8-$11 movie tickets, admission at Pollack Cinemas typically runs $3.50, according to its website, and will remain the same price after the reopening.

It is owned by Michael Pollack, a commercial real estate investor that owns several shopping centers in Arizona, California, and Nevada.