Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Two injured during shooting on I-10 that ended at Tempe Buttes Resort

Police say a suspect has been detained
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Westcourt police situation
I-10 police situation
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Two people are injured after a shooting on Interstate 10 that ended at The Buttes Resort in Tempe near 48th Street and Broadway Road.

Tempe Police Department officials say the shooting happened on the freeway and then the suspect ran into the Marriott Phoenix Resort Tempe at The Buttes.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

A suspect has been detained and there is no threat to the public, officials say.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been provided.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Everyone is urged to avoid the area.

ABC15 is working to get more information on this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Take a live look at the scene in the player below.

The right eastbound lane of Interstate 10 after Broadway Road is shut down as part of the investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen