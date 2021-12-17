Tempe officer injured after being hit by rock on Loop 202, police looking for suspect

TEMPE, AZ — Police are looking for a suspect who threw a rock and injured a Tempe police officer who was on a motorcycle Thursday evening.

At about 7:20 p.m., the Tempe officer was driving his marked police motorcycle home after getting off work.

While traveling southbound on Loop 202 Red Mountain approaching the McKellips underpass, the officer was struck by an object that turned out to be a rock, according to investigators with the Mesa Police Department.

The officer was struck in the helmet and shoulder which almost caused him to crash his motorcycle.

He was able to safely pull to the side of the freeway and radio for help.

The officer was taken to a hospital with injuries that are said to be non-life-threatening. The six-year veteran of the police force was later released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the person responsible.

If anyone was in this area at the time this incident occurred and saw something that may help this investigation, please reach out at 480-644-2211 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.