Police investigating after two shot in Tempe shopping center Monday

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds in Tempe late Monday morning.

Police arrived to a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road shortly before noon, where they located two individuals who had been shot.

Crews transported both to local hospitals, with one individual considered to have life threatening injuries, according to police.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or who was shooting a gun.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

