Police identify teen, infant killed in Monday's wrong-way crash in Tempe

Authorities have released the identities of the two people — a teenager and an infant — who were killed Monday in a wrong-way crash in Tempe.

Aldous Harris, 17, and a senior at McClintock High School, and Nianee Card, 2, were passengers in the wrong-way vehicle, which was being driven by another 17-year-old and struck another vehicle near Price Road and Southern Avenue.

Police said the two-year-old was not in her car seat at the time of the crash.

The child's mother was also a passenger in the wrong-way vehicle, police said. She suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The vehicle that was hit was driven by a 23-year-old woman. She also suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital, police said.

Police said the case would be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.