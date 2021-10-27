Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsTempe News

Actions

Police identify teen, infant killed in Monday's wrong-way crash in Tempe

items.[0].image.alt
KNXV
Tempe wrong way crash
Posted at 2:10 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 17:10:12-04

Authorities have released the identities of the two people — a teenager and an infant — who were killed Monday in a wrong-way crash in Tempe.

Aldous Harris, 17, and a senior at McClintock High School, and Nianee Card, 2, were passengers in the wrong-way vehicle, which was being driven by another 17-year-old and struck another vehicle near Price Road and Southern Avenue.

Police said the two-year-old was not in her car seat at the time of the crash.

The child's mother was also a passenger in the wrong-way vehicle, police said. She suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The vehicle that was hit was driven by a 23-year-old woman. She also suffered serious injuries and remains in the hospital, police said.

Police said the case would be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV