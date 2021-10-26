Child and man killed in wrong-way crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Tempe police say two people, including a toddler, are dead after a wrong-way crash overnight.

The incident occurred along Price Road near Southern Avenue.

Officials say a juvenile driver was headed in the wrong direction of traffic with passengers in the car at the time of the wreck.

An unrestrained 2-year-old was killed in the crash. The child’s mother suffered serious injuries.

A man who was in the front seat was also killed and police say the juvenile driver suffered serious injuries.

Police did not provide any information on serious injuries to those in the vehicle that was struck by the wrong-way driver.

No further information has been released but the investigation is ongoing.