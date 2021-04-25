PD: Pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard

TEMPE, AZ — Police are looking for the driver who struck and injured two pedestrians in Tempe Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Rural Road and Apache Boulevard around 5:50 p.m after multiple witnesses reported a motorist lost control, left the roadway and collided with two people walking near the northeast corner of the intersection.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle to police and officers are working to locate the car and its driver.

Police say both pedestrians, adult males, were transported to the hospital to be treated. Officials say one of the men suffered serious injuries.

Road restrictions are in place while police work to clear the scene.

Northbound traffic on Rural Road is restricted at Apache Boulevard while police investigate a serious crash. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use Mill Avenue or McClintock Drive as alternative routes. — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) April 25, 2021

If you have any information, please contact Tempe police at (480) 350-8311.